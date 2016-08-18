Russia on Wednesday dismissed a suggestion from Washington that Moscow is violating a UN Security Council resolution by using an Iranian base for its air strikes on militant targets in Syria.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied that Moscow could be in breach of a ban on supply or transfer of warplanes to Iran without prior approval of the United Nations Security Council.

"There are no grounds to suspect Russia of breaching the resolution," Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow.

Russia on Tuesday began flying warplanes from an Iranian airbase in a major switch in its bombing campaign in Syria that the United States condemned as "unfortunate."

Washington responded to Lavrov's latest statements on Wednesday, saying it is evaluating Russia's actions.

"We're looking at, we're assessing it, we're assessing whether this would constitute a violation," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters.

"It does require a very detailed, legal analysis," he said, adding, "but I stand by what I said yesterday, which is that fundamentally this isn't helpful."

Russian forces took off from the Iranian base to carry out a fresh round of strikes on Wednesday morning.

Russia has previously flown raids only out of its bases in Syria and Russia.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Russia's use of the Iranian base "could very well be a violation" of a UN Security Council resolution that requires its prior approval for the supply, sale or transfer of warplanes to Iran.

But Lavrov insisted that "in the case we are discussing now, there was neither the sale, nor supply, nor transfer of warplanes to Iran".