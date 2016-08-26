Hopes of finding more survivors faded on Friday three days after a powerful earthquake hit central Italy, with the death toll from the quake rising to 278 and rescue operations in some affected areas coming to an end.

Sniffer dogs and emergency crews continued to scour piles of rubble in Amatrice, a picturesque town popular with tourists which was levelled by Wednesday's quake and where 207 bodies have been retrieved so far.

Using shovels, hoes and rakes, a group of about 20 migrants also helped to prepare the ground for tents and cleared a field for helicopter landings.

Mayor Sergio Pirozzi said around 15 people, including some children and the local baker, had not been accounted for. "Only a miracle can bring our friends back alive from the rubble, but we are still digging because many are missing," he told reporters.

In nearby villages such as Pescara del Tronto rescuers pulled out after all the missing had been accounted for.

Italy plans to hold a state funeral for around 40 of the victims on Saturday, which will be held in the nearby city of Ascoli Piceno.

A day of national mourning has been announced, with flags due to fly at half mast around the country for the dead who include a number of foreigners.

The civil protection department in Rome said nearly 400 people were being treated for injuries in hospitals and 40 of them were in critical condition. An estimated 2,500 people were left homeless by the most deadly quake in Italy since 2009.

Survivors with nowhere else to go are sleeping in neat rows of blue tents set up by emergency services close to their flattened communities. The government has promised to rebuild the region, but some local people feared that would never happen.

"I'm afraid our village and others like it will just die. Most people don't live here year round anyway. In the winter time the towns are virtually empty," said Salvatore Petrucci, 77, who lived in the nearby small village of Trisunga.

"We may be the last ones to have lived in Trisunga," he said.

More than 920 aftershocks have hit the area since the original 6.2 magnitude quake struck early on Wednesday.