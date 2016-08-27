A 45-year-old former Guantanamo prisoner now held by Venezuela's intelligence agency has gone on hunger strike, his lawyer said Saturday.

Jihad Diyab, who was relocated from Guantanamo to Uruguay nearly two years ago, was detained after traveling to Caracas in July in an apparent attempt to see family, his California-based lawyer Jon Eisenberg told AFP.

In an email, Eisenberg said he was concerned about Diyab, a Syrian national, after failing to establish contact with him.

"We still have not had any communication with the Venezuelan authorities," Eisenberg said. "I feared from the beginning that (the hunger strike) could take place, so I'm not surprised."

Held in Guantanamo for 12 years without charge, Diyab was released from the US military prison in southern Cuba to Uruguay in 2014 along with five fellow former detainees.

On August 6, Diyab's lawyer had asked the Venezuelan government for permission to speak with his client by telephone to organize his defense.

A US-based human rights activist confirmed Diyab's hunger strike.