Thailand is considering testing all pregnant women for the deadly Zika virus after two cases were reported last week, the health ministry said on Monday.

The confirmed cases of microcephaly, were the first in Southeast Asia, linked to the mosquito-borne Zika, which has been spreading in the region after ourbreaks in the Americas in 2015. Thailand has 392 cases of Zika, of which 39 are pregnant women.

"The health minister has asked us to study whether this is necessary and cost-effective," health ministry permanent secretary, Sophon Mekthon said.

A Zika test costs about 2,000 baht ($58) is the cost of a single Zika virus test but repeat tests are often needed.

"At the moment, we check pregnant women in Zika affected areas only, not all pregnant women. So far we have tested about 1,000 pregnant women," Sophon said.