Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) also known as Hashd al-Shabi, has retaken the Daesh-occupied Tal Afar airport located to the west of Mosul, the organisation's office confirmed on Wednesday.

The Tak Afar airport is of significant importance as it will cut Daesh's supply lines between Mosul and Tak Afar. The airport will now be used as a launch base of attacks against Daesh in Syria.

The Joint Operations Command was setup by the Iraqi Armed Forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and PMF, backed by an international coalition to regain control in Mosul and topple Daesh since it took control of the area in 2014.

The PMF is an umbrella group of pro-government Shia militias established in mid-2014 to specifically fight Daesh.

Tal Afar is a city in Iraq's northern Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the provincial capital.

A large majority of the city is populated by Turkmen or Syrian Turks who settled in the area during the 11th century.