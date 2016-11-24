France is headed for presidential elections in April 2017, and the contenders are slowly emerging. With the left in shambles, many think the race will come down to a showdown in May between the right and the far-right.

Nationalist rhetoric has figured prominently in the recent elections of other key Western powers. The British public voted to leave the European Union, then Donald Trump won the US presidency. Other European countries, such as Hungary, have seen growing support for their respective far-right parties, in part as a reaction to public resentment to migration policies.

"It's the whole political spectrum that shifted to the right that's really a major trend in French politics," said Philippe Marliere, professor of French and European politics at University College, London.

He believes it has to do with Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front, who has driven the other parties to move more toward the right than they were in the past. She has been successful at making anti-Muslim and hardline secularist rhetoric mainstream.

Le Pen is the national-conservative leader of the National Front and the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, its founder. The party defends economic protectionism, which aims to protect national industries by placing tariffs and quotas on foreign imports, and opposes immigration. It also wants France to stop using the Euro, and is sceptical of the European Union and its supranational policies.

Marliere says, in addition to Le Pen's influence on the right, "you could argue the Socialist party in office has been also not very left-wing."

The Republicans, France's leading centre right-wing party, held their primary on November 20. Because none of the seven candidates were able to win 50 per cent of the vote, there will be a runoff on November 27 between Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe, the top two candidates. Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy came in third, which eliminates him from running for the presidency.

Whoever wins the Republican party runoff has a good chance of becoming president of France by beating the far right's Le Pen. However, pollsters have been wrong before: most recently about the outcomes of Brexit and the US election.

Even though President Francois Hollande, the incumbent Socialist, is eligible to run again, he hasn't yet said whether he will.

"No incumbent president has ever done that, Marliere says, contemplating the possibility that Hollande might not run again. "He's so weak that he might decide not to."

Manuel Valls, Hollande's his prime minister, also hasn't yet indicated whether he will run in the Socialist primaries.

The Socialist party, France's leading force on the centre-left, will be holding primaries on January 22, 2017 to elect their presidential candidate. Should any candidate fail to receive 50 per cent of the vote, as happened in the Republican party's primary, there will be a runoff election the following weekend.

The Socialist party is struggling to find unity. The party's yet-to-be-announced candidate is predicted to have a hard time winning enough votes in April to win the French presidency. Hollande is suffering from approval ratings of a mere four percent -- the lowest of any French president in decades.

In addition, the right-wing opposition has called for his impeachment for disclosing classified information to journalists.

Hollande gave about 100 hours of interviews to two journalists from the French daily Le Monde. The resulting book, whose title translates to A President Shouldn't Say That..., stirred controversy among his allies and enemies alike as soon as it hit the shelves in October.

Claude Bartolone, the Socialist president of the National Assembly, told the French newspaper La Provence that Hollande was lacking "a certain discretion."

"A president shouldn't make so many confessions," Bartolone said.

Sarkozy criticised Hollande for being "talkative."

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, Hollande's former economy minister, announced last week he would stand as an independent, not as a Socialist.