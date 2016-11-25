Nigerian King takes Shell to court in London
WORLD
6 MIN READ
Nigerian King takes Shell to court in LondonThe ruler of the Ogale people in Ogoniland wants to make Shell Oil pay up for destroying his community's water.
The court should order the company to &quot;go and clean-up Ogale, go and provide water for them; go and do medical history for them, and where medical attention is needed provide for them,&quot; Okpabi said posing beside polluted water samples during an interview. / TRT World and Agencies
November 25, 2016

A Nigerian King is taking one of the world's biggest oil companies to court in Britain over water pollution caused by decades of oil spills. 

King Emere Godwin Bebe Okpabi arrived in London for a High Court hearing to represent 40,000 Nigerians who have lost access to clean water and now suffer from diseases they blame on Anglo-Dutch petrochemical giant Shell. The company has challenged the move, saying Nigeria is the proper venue for the suit.

"Shell is Nigeria and Nigeria is Shell. You can never, never defeat Shell in a Nigerian court. The truth is that the Nigerian legal system is corrupt," Okpabi told Leigh Day, a British law office.

The legal claims brought against Shell can open the gates for more multinational firms to potentially face trial in UK courts. If this case sets a precedent for the future, it will likely be costly for not only the company but also Nigeria itself, since oil revenue is a major part of its economy. The efforts to clean up damage will likely take decades.

Nigerian kings use to have more power as rulers of independent states before the formation of the Nigerian republic in 1963. Some are more powerful than others, but remain important actors in the country's social landscape, holding court over marriage issues and land disputes.

Today many of them are employed in senior positions of state and receive salaries or allowances from the public purse.

Okpabi is using his role to advocate for his community, Ogoniland in the oil-rich Niger river delta, to receive compensation from Shell to help end the ongoing environmental crisis.

A 2011 assessment of over 200 locations in his kingdom conducted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) found severe and widespread contamination of soil and groundwater by cancer-causing chemicals. Shell began producing oil from the Niger Delta in 1958.

The king wants the High Court to force Shell to comply with the recommendations of  the UNEP report, which calls for Shell to provide clean water to the affected areas and help fund the clean-up of damage it has already done.

"There are strange diseases in my community — skin diseases, people are dying sudden deaths, some people are impotent, low sperm count," Okpabi said.

He said Shell needs to be responsible for the harm it has done to the water. The cost could run into the billions, after five decades of oil drilling.

"I can afford to buy water. But can I afford to buy for everybody? No."

Recommended

Amnesty International said that holding Shell accountable for water pollution in Nigeria would make other companies think twice before damaging the environment in other places.

"Not only does this provide opportunities for affected individuals and communities to gain compensation for damage done, but it also creates a deterrent to the poor practises that many companies believe they can get away with," Amnesty UK spokeswoman Kate Allen wrote in the Guardian, referring to a similar case regarding pollution that hit the fishing industry in the same region.

Shell's operations in the country are currently run by its subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC). Over the decades the company has become increasingly influential in Nigerian politics. According to a leaked US diplomatic cable, Shell placed staff into a number of ministries allowing it to get inside information, the Guardian reported.  

The UNEP also found that institutional control measures in place both in the oil industry and the government had failed to stop pollution. That's why Okpabi says a British court needs to step in. Shell is an Anglo-Dutch corporation.

"If we wait for the system to roll on its own, I hate to say this, but it may be too late for the people of Ogale," Okpabi warned.

But Shell sees the matter differently. Because the pollution involves its Nigerian subsidiary, which runs a joint venture with the government, they feel a Nigerian court should hear the case.

Shell also blames the oil spills on third-party interference, like sabotage and theft. Under Nigerian law, Shell isn't required to pay compensation for spills of this kind.  

"Ogale is heavily impacted by crude oil theft, pipeline sabotage and illegal refining which remain the main source of pollution across the Niger Delta," a company spokeswoman said.  

She also noted that the SPDC has not produced any oil or gas in Ogoniland since 1993. 

But Okpabi and his lawyers say the spills are still Shell's fault due to aging, leaky pipelines that still run through the region.

The Nigerian king said that no amount of money would be able to compensate for the deaths and injuries Shell has caused.

"We are dying," he said. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues