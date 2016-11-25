A Nigerian King is taking one of the world's biggest oil companies to court in Britain over water pollution caused by decades of oil spills.

King Emere Godwin Bebe Okpabi arrived in London for a High Court hearing to represent 40,000 Nigerians who have lost access to clean water and now suffer from diseases they blame on Anglo-Dutch petrochemical giant Shell. The company has challenged the move, saying Nigeria is the proper venue for the suit.

"Shell is Nigeria and Nigeria is Shell. You can never, never defeat Shell in a Nigerian court. The truth is that the Nigerian legal system is corrupt," Okpabi told Leigh Day, a British law office.​

The legal claims brought against Shell can open the gates for more multinational firms to potentially face trial in UK courts. If this case sets a precedent for the future, it will likely be costly for not only the company but also Nigeria itself, since oil revenue is a major part of its economy. The efforts to clean up damage will likely take decades.

Nigerian kings use to have more power as rulers of independent states before the formation of the Nigerian republic in 1963. Some are more powerful than others, but remain important actors in the country's social landscape, holding court over marriage issues and land disputes.

Today many of them are employed in senior positions of state and receive salaries or allowances from the public purse.

Okpabi is using his role to advocate for his community, Ogoniland in the oil-rich Niger river delta, to receive compensation from Shell to help end the ongoing environmental crisis.

A 2011 assessment of over 200 locations in his kingdom conducted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) found severe and widespread contamination of soil and groundwater by cancer-causing chemicals. Shell began producing oil from the Niger Delta in 1958.

The king wants the High Court to force Shell to comply with the recommendations of the UNEP report, which calls for Shell to provide clean water to the affected areas and help fund the clean-up of damage it has already done.

"There are strange diseases in my community — skin diseases, people are dying sudden deaths, some people are impotent, low sperm count," Okpabi said.

He said Shell needs to be responsible for the harm it has done to the water. The cost could run into the billions, after five decades of oil drilling.

"I can afford to buy water. But can I afford to buy for everybody? No."