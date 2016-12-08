What are the accusations against President Jacob Zuma?

Sex and political corruption charges have plagued South African President Jacob Zuma since 2005 – so much so that "two potential candidates are ready to take his place once a planned exit strategy is implemented," a senior advisor to the ruling African National Congress (ANC) told TRT World.

The herd boy-turned-freedom fighter has a strong support base within the ANC and is also much loved by the voting majority. Despite being accused of wrongdoing which has caused poignant divisions within the ANC, he has managed to survive at least three votes of no-confidence in Parliament.

Here are some of the charges he's faced:

Before assuming the presidency, Zuma, who was then 64, was accused of raping the 31-year-old HIV-positive daughter of a family friend, Fezeka Kuzwayo, or Khwezi as she was better known, in 2005. He was found not guilty, as he claimed that the sex was consensual. He angered AIDS activists when he told the court he had showered after having sex with her to avoid contracting the virus. He was head of the country's national AIDS council at the time. She died in October after Zuma's supporters relentlessly hounded her for years: "We should never forget her name. Fezeka Kuzwayo. Her life was completely smashed in 2005 and 2006. She was abused, hounded and castigated. It broke her. Her house was burnt down," former intelligence minister and senior ANC member Ronnie Kasrils said.

Zuma's links with wealthy businessmen who may have bribed members of his own cabinet were exposed in an anti-graft report that was released last month, causing a public outcry.

It suggested that Zuma had broken the Executive Member's Ethics Act or code of conduct through his relationship with the Gupta family who are known for their businesses spanning computer technology, media, and mining. The report exposed the extent of the family's influence over his government.

Zuma is facing charges relating to allegations of corruption, racketeering and money laundering over a multi-billion dollar government arms procurement deal in the late 1990s.

A high court ruling in June this year rejected Zuma's application to appeal a decision to reinstate 783 criminal charges that were dropped five years ago. The opposition Democratic Alliance has pushed for the charges to be reinstated and more court hearings on are expected soon.

Another state public watchdog group discovered the president made multi-million dollar renovations to his private residence in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa's largest province, using taxpayer money. The refurbishments included a swimming pool, visitor's centre, amphitheatre, and chicken coop. In March, the Constitutional Court found the leader guilty of violating his oath of office by refusing to pay back the money. He eventually returned more than $500,000, an amount set by the treasury.

South African President Jacob Zuma has paid back the state after being instructed by the court to do so in a scandal over upgrades to his private home, Nkandla in the KwaZulu-Natal province. (AP Archives)

​Who supports Zuma and why?

Zuma, the son of a domestic worker, enjoyed a meteoric rise to power because voters could relate to him being "one of them".

He has "a very strong appeal" to the working class and the poor, said Sdumo Dlamini, the president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), an ANC ally.

"He's a people's person and has grown through the ranks of the working class. He knows the suffering of the ordinary folk."

He was imprisoned by the Apartheid government for 10 years alongside Nelson Mandela and later exiled from South Africa.

After the nation's first democratic elections in 1994, he managed the economic affairs of KwaZulu-Natal and was later appointed the nation's deputy president. He led the late Nelson Mandela's party (ANC) as it fought for free and fair elections.

Have Zuma's scandals affected the ANC?

Zuma's actions resulted in fault lines within the party.

Four ministers broke with tradition and tabled a vote of no-confidence at a routine ANC meeting at the end of November.