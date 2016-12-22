WORLD
Trump calls for greater nuclear capabilities
Trump's tweet calling to strengthen US nuclear programme comes after similar remarks were made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump calls for greater nuclear capabilities
The statement made on Twitter comes after Trump met with several military officers to discuss defence budgets. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

US President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted that the United States should look to greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.

Trump made the statement on Twitter, without providing details or context, a day after meeting a group of Pentagon top brass, and shortly after Putin called for Russia to reinforce its own nuclear capabilities.

Trump's spokesperson later clarified the tweet. 

"President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it - particularly to and among terrorist organisations and unstable and rogue regimes," spokesperson Jason Miller said.

TRT World's Jenniffer Glasse in Washington has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
