California could become America's first "sanctuary state" for undocumented immigrants, turning public buildings into havens for undocumented people and preventing local law-enforcement from aiding the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

"We are making it clear the State of California will not be complicit with authoritarian policies that do not improve the safety of our communities," state Senator Nancy Skinner said as the public safety committee approved the measure, which still must make it through further legislative hurdles, the East Bay Express reported.

Four other states with Democratic governors, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Washington, have sued ​US President Donald Trump over his threat, but California's model would be the first of its kind, modelled off the many "sanctuary cities" that have defied Trump's calls for deportation of the undocumented.

A sanctuary state would be similar to a sanctuary city, but bigger. Instead of just a restriction by the city on its resources going to the help the federal government track down the undocumented, the prohibition applies to all state level law-enforcement as well.

Trump, in an executive order January 25, blamed sanctuary cities for causing "immeasurable harm" to the country.

"Sanctuary jurisdictions across the United States willfully violate Federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States. These jurisdictions have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic," the order reads. "Jurisdictions that fail to comply with applicable Federal law do not receive Federal funds, except as mandated by law."

San Francisco has also taken the step of suing Trump and federal authorities to stop the threat of a funding cut for defending its local laws.

"The president's executive order is not only unconstitutional, it's un-American," said San Francisco district attorney Dennis Herrera, the Los Angeles Times reported. "That is why we must stand up and oppose it. We are a nation of immigrants and a land of laws. We must be the ‘guardians of our democracy' that President Obama urged us all to be in his farewell address."

Lawmakers opposed to Senate Bill 54 counter that opposing the federal government would prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from deporting undocumented people who pose a danger to public safety. They also note Trump's threat to withhold federal funding from states that defy harsher immigration rules.

"This bill would, among other things, prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies and school police and security departments from using resources to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, report, or arrest persons for immigration enforcement purposes, as specified," the draft of SB 54 reads.

Supporters also use a public safety argument, however, saying that local law enforcement needs the cooperation of undocumented people to help solve crimes to which they might be a witness. If they fear deportation, they'll be less likely to come forward to police with information.

"I know this as a former prosecutor, if you don't have the cooperation of victims and the community you will get nowhere," said state Senator Hannah Beth Jackson.