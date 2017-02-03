Stories of the torture, murder and disappearance of political opponents in US-backed South American dictatorships resurfaced again recently, with the declassification of documents revealing, among other issues, US knowledge of the multinational campaign of state terror known as Operation Condor.

Dr Carolina Villella, a lawyer from the organisation Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo human rights organisation, deems the recent declassification extremely important.

"This is the first time that the US government has provided access to documents by the intelligence agencies for the State Department," she said.

Villella also said the revelations are "a new opportunity to have a better comprehension and knowledge about the facts and events of the last dictatorship in Argentina".

In March 1976, Jorge Rafael Videla, the commander in chief of the Argentine Army, led a military coup. He deposed President Isabel Peron and proclaimed himself to be president of Argentina two days later. From 1976 to 1981, Videla's regime was characterised by the torture, murder and disappearance of socialist political opponents. Some 30,000 Argentinians are estimated to have disappeared during Videla's rule. The period is known as Argentina's "Dirty War". It was part of a regionwide state terror and extermination programme known as Operation Condor.

Among the documents is a lengthy testimony that Alfredo Bravo, co-president and co-founder of the Argentine Permanent Assembly for Human Rights, gave to the US Embassy staff in Buenos Aires. Bravo, who was tortured by the Argentine military junta after they abducted him in 1977, includes a brief but direct statement to former US officials at the embassy in Buenos Aires. The testimony, Bravo stated, was given to "show you what you are fighting for," after officials helped to secure his release.

Standing out from the generalised documentation of torture, Bravo's testimony outlines specific details corresponding to each torture session he suffered. US knowledge of torture is clearly conveyed, as Bravo's release was negotiated by F Allen Harris, a political officer at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Torture testimony

Excluding detention and transit, Bravo experienced 11 sessions of torture and interrogation. The "rastrillo" was applied – a form of torture in which electric shocks were given using an instrument resembling a four pronged rake – without any preliminaries. Bravo remembers being "so full of electricity" that his jaw and tongue became temporarily paralysed.

One of the most gruesome accounts given by Bravo involved group torture. Prisoners were forced to hold hands and an electric current was applied to the group. During the same torture session a woman was raped by the interrogators in the presence of other male prisoners, while another round of torture involved sodomising a male prisoner with a rifle, killing him in the process.

Bravo recalls: "One of the guards said, ‘Shove your gun up his anus' and suddenly a muffled shot was heard."

By the fourth torture session, Bravo was questioned about groups and individuals opposing the Videla dictatorship. This shift in questioning to a wider network, which included human rights organisations and individuals living abroad, corresponds to other released documents which detail the regional and international aims of Operation Condor.

Bravo also recounted how, during transfer from one detention centre to another, the prisoners were pushed out of the vehicle and their captors opened fire on them. Other torture practices included heavy beatings and the "submarine" treatment, during which Bravo was held under water for several minutes to simulate drowning.

The 11th and final torture session was of a more psychological nature. The Buenos Aires Provincial Chief of Police threatened Bravo that "if he talked of what happened to him he would be found to have committed suicide." That night, Bravo was placed in a cell "with a hangman's noose hung from a pipe."

US knowledge, collaboration and complicity

Other documents dated 1978 confirm US knowledge of Argentina's torture and forced disappearance of political prisoners as part of Operation Condor.

A document from the US Department of State refers to "a human rights source contact in the medical profession whose reporting has been reliable in the past" having informed the US embassy of political prisoners being injected with an anesthetic called "Ketalar", which causes the individual to lose consciousness. "Source alleges that subjects are then disposed of in rivers or the ocean," the report concludes.