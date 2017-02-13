TORONTO, Canada – On the surface, they could not be any more different.

Justin Trudeau, 45, has spent his first year as Canada's prime minister pledging to bring unity and change to Ottawa. His government promised to pursue a nation-to-nation relationship with indigenous peoples, signed onto the Paris Agreement on climate change, set up a gender-equal cabinet, and welcomed tens of thousands of Syrian refugees.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has been a divisive and incendiary figure in less than a month in the White House.

President Trump has promised to ban Muslims from entering the US – trying to pass a ban (currently blocked) on travel from seven, Muslim-majority countries within two weeks of taking office. He has also promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico, for which he says Mexico will pay. Before his election, he was caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women. And he continues to use his private Twitter account to publicly lambast his opponents, both real or perceived.

But as the two leaders prepare for their first in-person meeting on Monday in Washington DC, analysts expect Trudeau to walk a fine line, to stay diplomatic, and to raise pressing trade and security issues with the US president.

"[Trudeau] has to figure out how best to advance [Canada's] interests at a time of incredible divisiveness in the United States, incredible toxicity, and a leader who has gone out of his way to alienate not only his adversaries, but his allies," said Donald Abelson, director of the Canada-US Institute at the University of Western Ontario.

Abelson said that Trudeau has been "walking a tightrope" in his early dealings with the Trump administration.

"Strong Canada-US ties help the middle class in both our countries. Monday, I'll meet @realDonaldTrump in DC to keep working for that goal," Trudeau tweeted shortly after news of his visit to the White House broke last Thursday.

Throughout the US presidential campaign, Trudeau avoided criticising Trump and his rhetoric outright. And the prime minister has remained diplomatic in response to Trump's election victory and his early policies.

"Canada has no closer friend, partner, and ally than the United States," Trudeau said in a statement after Trump was elected, vowing to work with the Trump executive and the US Congress on trade, investment and international peace and security.

"The relationship between our two countries serves as a model for the world," he said.

The prime minister even remained quiet as rumours swirled last week that former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin would be pegged as the next US Ambassador to Canada. The possibility was met with disbelief by Canadians on social media, and slammed by the press.

If the Captain of Chaos wants to disrupt everything – including resetting relations with little ol' Canada – Palin would be the one to break the china. - Columnist Andrew Cohen wrote in the Ottawa Citizen

Trade will be on the top of the agenda on Monday, and discussions over the future of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will be Canada's top priority, Abelson explained.

Trump has signalled that he may want to renegotiate the deal with Canada and Mexico, while "[Canada's] preference would be to continue with the agreement, possibly to tweak it, but not to throw it out," Abelson said.

"Trump might decide just to scrap the NAFTA and have a bilateral agreement with Canada, a bilateral agreement with Mexico. At this point, it's up in the air," he said.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International called on Trudeau to "ensure human rights protections and corporate accountability mechanisms are central to any discussions about the future of NAFTA" or any other bilateral trade agreements.

The group also urged the prime minister "to be clear and uncompromising about the essential value of upholding all human rights" in his meeting with Trump, including protecting the rights of refugees, women, and indigenous peoples, among others.

Renegotiating the US-Canada softwood lumber agreement will likely also be discussed, as will the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Canada signed onto but Trump has said the US will pull out of.

An area where the two leaders will likely see eye-to-eye is on the Keystone XL oil pipeline: both are in favour of resurrecting the pipeline project, which would pump Alberta tar sands oil to Nebraska. It was vetoed by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Trudeau is expected to meet with Trump at 11 am local time at the White House, followed by a luncheon on ‘women in the workforce' which will be attended by the president's daughter, Ivanka. Canada and the US are expected to launch a task force, the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs, according to early media reports.

The two leaders will then hold a live press conference at 2 pm.