What do you do when you're in the field to relax and stay sane?

ZA: Well, a lot of people will tell you alcohol. No, it's true. I don't drink heavily in the field... Often you're staying in places that there's just, you know, there's barely anywhere to actually sleep on, a mat, and if there is [a mat] it's dirty, and there is a windowless room. If you're staying somewhere you're lucky enough to be in a proper hotel, I try and do like short bouts of cardio. I try and do some Pilates moves. And when I am in communication, in other words when I'm not cut off from the world, when my link to the world is not only a satellite phone, I try and stay in touch with my family, with my loved ones. Even if it's a simple WhatsApp text message about the randomest subject, that has nothing to do with what I'm doing every day, that helps me mentally because it keeps me in connection.

Often, one of the big risks of being in these kinds of environments is that it could create a gulf between you and and the people who are theoretically the closest to you. Because what you're seeing every day, and what you're living every day, is so out of the realm of their ordinary. So I feel I need to keep that connection whenever possible. It's not always possible.

What is the biggest change you've witnessed in journalism in the course of your career?

ZA:Definitely the rise of social media. That's by far the biggest change I've seen, because it's changed how we tell stories, it's changed the pace at which we tell stories, and also the expectation of you as a journalist. Is it good? Is it bad? I think it's mixed. And I think we've had many times in modern history when we've had new technology come on board and we thought, "Oh my gosh! It's the demise of whatever craft it is!" And nothing is really ever the demise; you just have to evolve with it and see where it goes. I feel sometimes like social media may have amplified the ego of the individual who's gathering information, at the expense of storytelling or the people whom the story is about.