What happened?

The pictures of the women with their names, rank and duty stations were posted on a private Facebook group of 30,000 active and retired male members of the Marine Corps.

The explicit pictures of the women on "Marines United" were either taken without their knowledge or ripped from their social media accounts, eliciting obscene comments and misogynistic behaviour, a report published by The War Horse said.

Marines United contained a link to a Google Drive folder, where they were being stores. The photos included screenshots of the women's social media accounts, and images of sexual acts. The pictures may have been taken consensually, but had been either leaked or hacked.

The folder was removed after a Marine Corps veteran, Thomas Brennan, alerted authorities. The social media accounts run by those who shared the photos were shut down.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is now investigating.

What are people saying?

Social media users have expressed their anger at the news, but some have threatened Brennan with torture.