WORLD
1 MIN READ
Eight feared dead in Japan after avalanche hits school group
Two others are in critical condition on Monday in central Japan after an avalanche hit a group of high school students & teachers climbing in Nasu, 160 km north of Tokyo.
Eight feared dead in Japan after avalanche hits school group
Rescue workers head to the avalanche site in Japan, March 27 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Eight people are feared dead and two were in critical condition on Monday after an avalanche hit a group of high school students and teachers climbing in central Japan.

It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were students, an official said.

The avalanche occurred on Monday morning near a ski slope in Nasu, 160 km (100 miles) north of Tokyo, where 52 high school students and 11 teachers were climbing, a local government official said.

Recommended

"We have avalanche incidents once or twice a year around here, but haven't had anything this big," a fire department official said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities