WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police and protesters clash in DR Congo after mediation talks collapse
Congolese police fire tear gas to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters who took to the streets of the country's capital Kinshasa after negotiators pulled out of efforts to convince the incumbent president to step down.
Police and protesters clash in DR Congo after mediation talks collapse
Protests took place against Congolese President Joseph Kabila in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo. March 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Protests broke out in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Tuesday after negotiations aimed at securing the departure of President Joseph Kabila collapsed.

Congolese police fired shots and tear gas to disperse opposition supporters who took to the streets in several areas in Kinshasa, the capital, after the talks broke down.

The bishops who are mediating the talks between Kabila's allies and the opposition said they will no longer host the negotiations after voicing frustration at the lack of a compromise. The implementation of a political transition pact mediated by the bishops and signed on December 31 has stalled after politicians failed to agree on issues such as the choice of a transitional prime minister.The talks were meant to pave the way for fresh elections.

A loud explosion and gunshots were heard as opposition members gathered outside the home of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, former leader of the DRC's main opposition party, UDPS. The incident took place during a news conference with his son, Felix, the new party leader.

"We think that there's no longer anything to do," Donatien Nshole, secretary general of the bishops' organisation, the National Episcopal Conference of Congo, said.

Recommended

"We have given all our time and all our energy," he added.

Reacting to the bishop's decision, the opposition vowed to hold a nationwide protest on April 10.

The country has never experienced a peaceful handover of power.

Millions of people have died due to hunger and disease in conflicts in east Congo since the late 1990s when rebels ousted president Mobutu Sese Seko.

Kabila has ruled the central African copper producer since his father's assassination in 2001. His critics accuse him of deliberately delaying elections in order to remain in power.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities