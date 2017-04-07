WORLD
2 MIN READ
Timeline: Key moments in the history of chemical warfare
Over the course of the Syrian conflict, chemical warfare has caused a high number of casualties. But it's not the first time mankind has employed this controversial art of war.
Timeline: Key moments in the history of chemical warfare
The use of chemical weapons is both a global and historic phenomenon. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

Chemical weapons are often a "red line" in policy, if not practice, for many nations.

Here's a brief timeline of key moments in the history of chemical warfare:

But the debate over the various types of chemical weapons, and the international commitment to ban their production, possession, and development is constantly being reopened as new weapons are developed.

Which chemicals are commonly used as weapons of war?

Recommended

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is a UN body that has had oversight of chemical weapons in Syria. In 2014, the group claimed that the removal of chemical weapons from the Syrian regime was complete. But the regime continued to use them.

Who has signed up to the Chemical Weapons Convention?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq