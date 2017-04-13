Russian authorities breached European human rights laws when they stormed a school seized by separatist militants in 2004, contributing to the deaths of more than 300 hostages, the continent's rights court ruled on Thursday.

Among the more than 330 dead were at least 180 children. A further 750 people were wounded when security forces used "tank cannon, grenade launchers and flamethrowers" while trying to free more than 1,000 hostages at the school in the southern Russian town of Beslan.

This, said the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, "contributed to the casualties among the hostages" and did not respect the hostages' "right to life" by failing to restrict lethal force to what was "absolutely necessary."

The court ordered Russia to pay 2.955 million euros ($3.14 million) in damages and 88,000 euros in legal costs.

Russia criticised the ECHR ruling. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the finding "absolutely unacceptable."

Chechen rebels stormed the school on September 1, 2004, beginning a three-day hostage crisis.

The rebels were demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from the war-torn republic of Chechnya.

They rigged the gymnasium of the school with explosives and packed more than 1,100 hostages inside, including around 800 children.