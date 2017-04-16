The Thai government is forcing many of the capital's food vendors off the streets. A city-wide clean-up drive has given many of these small businesses until Monday to close up shop.

Thai street food is famous worldwide. Quick and delicious meals that are also a favourite with locals.

But now the vendors are being kicked off the streets. Thousands have already been forced to shut down. And the government has given an April 17 deadline to vendors in some of the city's most famous food hubs.