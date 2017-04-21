WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa bus crash kills at least 20 schoolchildren
A minibus collided with a truck and exploded in a ball of fire, a rescue official said.
South Africa bus crash kills at least 20 schoolchildren
A driver and 20 school children were killed in South Africa when the minibus collided with a truck in Mpumalanga province on Friday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

At least 20 children were killed in a bus crash outside the South African capital Pretoria on Friday, emergency services said, with many trapped inside the burning vehicle.

The vehicle was ferrying children from school when it collided with the truck between the towns of Verena and Bronkhorstpruit, northeast of the capital Pretoria, Russel Meiring, spokesman for ER24 emergency medical service said.

"It is confirmed 20 children have been killed," said Meiring, adding several children were injured. The driver of the bus also died in the crash.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the fire services already in attendance. The fire services had already extinguished the burning vehicle, which was found lying on its side."

Many children were trapped inside the bus and most of the fatalities were declared dead at the site of the accident.

Recommended

"The children were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment," ER24 said in a statement.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed