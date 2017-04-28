Turkish opposition lawmaker for the Republican People's Party (CHP), Musa Cam, has submitted an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, demanding the annulment of the constitutional change referendum that took place on April 16.

Cam said he submitted an individual appeal independently from the one his party is expected to make to the European Court.

In his application, Cam said a decision by Turkey's High Electoral Board (YSK) to allow unstamped ballots in the referendum had caused the outcome to be "illegitimate and not representative of the people's will".

The YSK released the final referendum results on Thursday, showing 51.4 percent support for the "Yes" vote.