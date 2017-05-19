ISTANBUL, Turkey — Imagine being paid to post photos on Instagram? That's right. You hike a mountain wearing a particular clothing brand and get paid for it. Or you visit an island destination, take amazing photos and post them up for cash. Or you stay in a hotel and rate the experience for some extra income. This is fast becoming the norm for many Instagrammers and bloggers. And now brands are increasingly willing to pay big bucks for this kind of targeted exposure.

It's called "social media influencer marketing". Think of it as a kind of subtle marketing, where brands team up with influencers. It's where an official endorsement and a clever mention of a product, company or location overlap in an organic fashion. There's even a special term for it, Business to Influencers (B2I). And it has become increasingly popular in the last few years. A 2016 survey by US-based company Acorn found 84 percent of marketers plan on launching at least one campaign with social media influencers over the next 12 months.

The platform of choice for most marketers is Instagram. About 300 social media influencers agree, saying their main platform for paid influencer work is Instagram, according to a 2017 report from marketing site HashOff. In Turkey, Instagram usage is on the rise, which spells good news for local brands. As of April 2017, there were 27 million Instagram users, according to the Warsaw-based social media agency Napoleon Cat. Almost 90 percent of them are below 45, with the majority (31 percent) between 18-24. The second largest age group at 29 percent is between 25-34.

Despite a perception that bloggers enjoy nonstop holidays and travel perks, they're in the business of content creation. Content creation is no easy task and can take anywhere between 30 minutes to three hours from ideation to publication. Global travel influencer Murad Osman, who has amassed over 4.6 million Instagram followers using the popular #FollowMeTo campaign, told a conference recently in Istanbul that he doesn't offer merely pretty photos for clients, he offers "marketing solutions."

So what's life really like for social media influencers? TRT World's Mohamed Taha and Saad Hasan met some of the biggest Instagrammers in Turkey. Many started off with a thirst for travel and a simple desire to share their experiences. Now their blogs have become a part-time source of income.

ONDER KOCA

Onder Koca, 37, started his Instagram blog @onderkoca in 2011 by promoting his resort hometown of Antalya on Turkey's southern Mediterranean coast. His first photo managed to garner 50 "likes". Now he is one of Turkey's biggest social influencers, with a following of almost 600,000 people. He works full-time as a civil servant, but come weekends and during his annual leave, he blogs. He believes countries and companies need to start investing in amateur social media influencers, who have loyal followings, as opposed to big name celebrities and artists.

(The following interview was translated from Turkish to English).

How did your blog come about?

ONDER KOCA: I started it in 2011, after reading an interview in a magazine. In the interview, the founder of Instagram said the reason Instagram was founded was to show the sea and sun to people who can't see them, because people who see them are happier. At the time, I was living in [the Turkish seaside resort town of] Antalya, which is very fitting. So I thought ‘why don't I be beneficial to other people?' I started by shooting the sea and sun with a two megapixel camera. With time, my platform became very popular and I got lots of followers. I established a significant online community there.

When did you start getting paid for your blog?

OK: I have been getting professional offers from companies since 2014. Mostly from Turkish companies. But also other countries invited me to promote them, and I started working for them as well, such as Sweden, Austria and Georgia. I received invitations from their tourism ministries.

Have you completed any certified photography courses?

OK: I have been taking photos for 15 years now. The ones I put on Instagram were the ones I shot with my iPhone. But after I realised that I was I was getting more attention and interest, I started to put my professional photos on my blog. I learned photography by practising it, and watching other people on the ground for 15 years.

Do you get tired of trying to come up with higher quality photos to compete in the market? Is it exhausting to travel and take photos?

OK: It's really tiresome. Sometimes I have to climb up mountains and settle there in a tent in order to get a good shot for sunrise. I remember I was waiting for sunrise once. It was minus 20 degrees Celsius, I was freezing in a tent on Tahtali mountain, in Antalya. I've also been stuck in the snow while travelling with dogs in Sweden for a shoot. I got lost. Even though I take 200 to 300 photos a day on my trips, only two or three of them get to be put on my profile. Because the expectations are very high.

How many clients are you working for at the moment? What do you offer them?

OK: I don't have a permanent main sponsor. But I work with ten companies in a year, on average, which are among Turkey's biggest companies. I also worked with companies from the United States and Europe. I only share my own photos on the blog. But sometimes, when certain hotels ask me to visit their place and promote it on Instagram professionally, I may run a campaign for them. To give away free hotel stays to some of my followers, for instance.

What is your advice to bloggers who want to make money?

OK: Don't make money your focus, just work hard.

DUYGU SAR AND BILGEHAN CELIK

Couple Duygu Sar and Bilgehan Celik, both in their 30s, run a travel blog called Biz evde Yokuzin Turkish, or "Away From Home". Inspired by a Turkish Gipsy saying "Whoever stays at home dies an early death," the two have a million visitors to their website every month. They have amassed a following of over 100,000 followers on Instagram, a combined 275,000 "Likes" on Facebook, and almost 3,500 followers on Twitter. Sar and Celik believe their blog site is permanent amongst the flux of the social media sector.

How did your blog first come about?

DUYGU SAR: We started three years ago. It wasn't like we wanted to create business. We were travelling and were really into life-changing experiences. Even though we lived fulfilling lives but we thought we were missing out on something. We wanted to travel and make it sustainable. So we started Away From Home, our blog. It's based off a Turkish Gipsy slogan: "Whoever stays at home dies an early death."

How did you score your first client?