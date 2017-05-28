Emergency teams rushed to distribute aid Sunday to half a million Sri Lankans displaced after the island's worst flooding in more than a decade claimed 126 lives and left scores more missing.

Floodwaters were receding in some areas after a break in the rain, giving authorities a chance to deliver much-needed supplies to victims who lost everything as torrents of water swept away their homes.

Many villages were still underwater Sunday, officials said. Medical teams were dispatched to the worst-affected areas to help prevent an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell gives more details.

Heavy rains on Friday triggered the worst flooding and landslides in 14 years in the southern and western parts of the island claiming at least 126 lives.

The official Disaster Management Centre said another 93 remained missing as of Sunday morning while about 50 injured in landslides were hospitalised.

"We have the expertise to deal with this situation," Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said, adding cholera and diarrhoea had been successfully prevented in past floods.

Senaratne said most of the victims were killed when mountain sides collapsed on homes.

He said nearly 500,000 people were forced from their homes and most of them had moved into temporary shelters.

The government withdrew an evacuation order for thousands of residents in the southern district of Matara as water levels subsided.