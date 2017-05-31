Mention child marriages and images of adolescent girls with middle-aged men sporting beards and wearing long traditional robes is what springs to mind for most people. It's a practise largely attributed to Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures, as if people in the West are no longer involved in such habits.

But contrary to widespread perceptions, child marriages are still prevalent in the United States as well. Even though the US government vehemently criticises other countries for their records of child marriages — a US State Department document describing it as a "human rights abuse that contributes to economic hardship," for instance — the numbers are quite shocking within US borders.

More than 167,000 children below the age of 17 have taken marital vows in 38 American states between 2000 and 2010, according to a report compiled by Unchained at Last, a non-profit organisation based in New Jersey.

Fraidy Reiss, the founder of Unchained at Last, was herself a victim of a forced marriage. At age 19, her parents arranged a marriage for her, which turned out to be abusive in the first week.

"I was trapped for 15 years," she said in a recent podcast interview with the independent website, Tap into Westfield. "When I finally managed to escape, my family shunned me saying our daughter is dead."

Sherry Johnson is another former victim of child marriage. She was forced to marry her rapist, a member of her church, when she was just 11. A few years ago, she escaped her abuser and is now fighting to set a minimum age for marriage in Florida. Like in half of the US states, Florida has no marital age bar, and one child still gets married in the state every few days.

What does child marriage in the US look like?

LOOPHOLES

The minimum age of marriage, according to US law, is 18. There is a legal gray zone, however — every state allows marriages of children below 18 with parental or judicial consent.

The underage marriages are happening in families practising various faiths: Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Judaism, Islam, Mormonism and Buddhism.

Parents force their underage children to marry for various reasons. The main ones are: to control their sexuality; to protect the family "honour"; to protect perceived religious ideals. In many cases the motive is economic. Many of the children are married either for money or to someone living in a big city.

LEGALISING STATUTORY RAPE

Most of the marriages happen between underage girls and adult men. Though the sexual contact between them violates statutory rape laws, the marriage is still considered valid from a legal perspective.