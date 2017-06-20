Leading climate scientist Michael E. Mann wasn't looking for proof of man-made climate change while he worked on his PhD at Yale University in the late 1990s — but he and his co-authors found exactly that.

Mann was actually just looking into natural climate variability, but one part of his thesis involved what are known as "paleoclimate proxy records" — things like tree rings, coral, and ice cores. Studying those resulted in a curve on a plot that looked like a hockey stick, demonstrating that global warming in the past century was bigger and occurred at a faster rate than anything in the 600-year historical record they studied. The results were later extended to an effort to track climate change over a 1,000 year period.

The hockey stick was featured in the 2001 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment, and quickly became iconic in the climate change arena.

It also made Mann and his research a favourite target of climate change deniers — something that caught him off guard initially but which helped mould him into the effective science communicator he is today.

"I wasn't prepared for the vitriol and the sort of caustic nature of the larger public discourse over climate change," said Mann, who is Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State University and director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center.

Classical training in physics didn't prepare Mann for the kind of debate and "bad faith attacks" attempting to discredit his research that followed. He said many of them were funded by the fossil fuel industry itself.

"Upton Sinclair said it's difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on him not understanding it," Mann said, adding that this is what he is dealing with in terms of the fossil fuel industry funded effort to discredit climate science research including his own.

Fighting the good fight

Mann chose to respond to the attacks on his research by becoming even better at communicating what climate scientists know about global warming to the public, media and policy-makers.

"In the process of defending oneself against attacks, one is forced to become an effective communicator," Mann said.

He focuses not on the people who are really in denial, and therefore won't respond to reason, but those caught in the middle who actually want to know the scientific facts. It's not always easy to communicate science and debunk the myths of climate change deniers because some of the underlying scientific concepts are complex, Mann said. But he makes a "concerted effort" to do so, and for a good reason.

I have an 11-year-old daughter, and I don't want us to leave behind a degraded planet for her and her children and grandchildren. - Michael Mann

"It's really about much larger things, even though what initially got me into the fray was the effort to defend myself from bad faith attacks," Mann said.

The Madhouse Effect

As part of his effort to communicate climate science to the public, Mann featured in Leonardo DiCaprio's 2016 climate change documentary, Before the Flood. On top of teaching and doing research, he does between 300 and 400 media interviews a year in order to take every opportunity to "set the record straight" on the evidence for manmade climate change. He has also written three books. The latest from fall 2016, The Madhouse Effect, co-authored with Pulitzer Prize winning political cartoonist Tom Toles, predicted climate change denial wasn't going away.

Mann called the book "a bit prophetic" given what's happened since Donald Trump was elected president and appointed a "dream team of climate change deniers" to his government. Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has publicly said he doesn't believe carbon emissions cause climate change. Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobile, was appointed as secretary of state by Trump.

Trump's appointments and statements about expanding fossil fuel drilling and proposing to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement have created an atmosphere in which climate denial is seeing a resurgence. Amid this upheaval, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron offered American climate scientists refuge in his country and the opportunity to work on solving the problem with French scientists.

Mann said that while he's appreciative of Macron reaching out to them, and knows that some of his colleagues have become dejected, dispirited and depressed by the situation, he isn't planning on packing up his bags and making the move to Paris.

"That's just not who I am, that's not how I respond to adversity." He felt there was important work to be done in the US precisely because of those conditions.

"To me, it would feel like leaving the battlefront, going AWOL in the most important battle that we have been engaged in — no, I plan to stay put and continue doing the science I do and continue with efforts to communicate science and its implications," Mann said.

Mann has received many honours and awards for the work he's done since discovering the hockey stick curve and showing that natural climate variability doesn't compare to manmade climate change of the last century — including contributing along with other IPCC authors to the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to the organisation. He's also authored more than 200 peer reviewed and edited publications during his career.

These days, he stays busy doing research, teaching at Penn State, and doing public outreach including media interviews, op-eds and commentaries, and engaging with people on social media. He also co-runs an award-winning science website, RealClimate, with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies Climatologist Gavin Schmidt, and found time to lead the Washington DC rally of the national March for Science in April along with his friend and fellow scientist Bill Nye.

An accidental climate scientist

Considering that Mann has had such a prodigious career as a climate scientist, it's surprising to find out that he never planned on being one.