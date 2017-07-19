Shortly before she was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, Justine Damond, 40, made two 911 calls to help a nearby woman she thought was possibly being sexually assaulted, according to transcripts released on Wednesday by police.

The death of Australian native Damond from a single gunshot has sparked outrage among family members and the public, and led Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to call it "shocking" and "inexplicable."

In the 911 calls, Damond reported hearing sounds of a woman screaming.

"I can hear someone out the back and I...I'm not sure if she's having sex or being raped," she told the 911 operator on the call at 11:27 pm. "And I think she just yelled out 'help'."

Damond called again at 11:35 pm, and was assured officers were on the way.

Possible witness

The transcripts were released as Minnesota investigators continued to search for a potential witness spotted near the scene of the shooting, hoping he may shed light on the shooting.

Just before Damond, a Sydney native, was shot through a patrol car window by an officer before midnight Saturday, officers spotted an 18-to-25-year-old white male bicycling in the area, according to investigators who interviewed one officer.

As officers provided medical assistance to Damond – shot in the abdomen – the man stopped at the scene and watched, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said late Tuesday.

Officials did not respond Wednesday to requests for further detail.

Without body or dash cams