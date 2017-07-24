ISTANBUL — Turkey's manufacturing sector has come a long way in the past two decades – transitioning from being a supplier of basic knitted garments and vegetables to becoming a regional powerhouse that exports high-tech electronic appliances and automobiles.

This transformation of a country that was once known primarily for its architecture, palaces, and Ottoman history, coincided with the deepening of ties with the European Union.

And the most important aspect of that relationship has been the agreement known as the Customs Union (CU), which governs the trade of manufactured goods between Turkey and the EU.

"The customs union with the European Union is Turkey's biggest achievement in the last 30 years," says Professor Emre Gonen of Bilgi University. "I don't want to exaggerate but it's a matter of life and death for us."

The agreement was the culmination of a long wait for Turkey to be part of the single European market.

It basically eliminated tariffs on the trade of goods. That means cars, precision instruments, yachts, jeans and refrigerators, could move freely across the border with the EU.

Since the early 2000s, when the effects of the CU started to trickle in, Turkey's global exports have more than quadrupled, increasing from $31 billion in 2001 to $142 billion last year.

European companies have invested billions of dollars in manufacturing hubs in Bursa and Istanbul, bringing with them not just the technology but also world-class manufacturing standards.

But now the landmark deal faces problems. The EU has been signing Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with other countries, including Japan, without having any input from Turkey whatsoever.

What does that mean?

That makes it easier for Japanese cars and appliances to be imported without any duties not just into the EU but also Turkey – because of the CU.

While the European firms will in turn get similar preferential access to Japan, Turkish goods won't get the same benefits, since Ankara is not part of the 28-country grouping.

The answer as to how the Turkey-EU deal reached this point lies in its history.

The Ankara Agreement

In 1963, Turkey and the former European Economic Community negotiated the terms of what came to be known as the Ankara Agreement. It marked the start of talks to integrate the Turkish economy into its European neighbours.

"At that time the European project was an economic one," says Dr Erdal Yalcin, an economist for Ifo Institute, a Germany-based think-tank, who has studies the CU extensively.

"But Turkey wasn't a priority for them. So it took many years for the customs union to actually materialise."

The agreement was finally signed and became operational in the mid-90s. But by then, Turkey was going through economic turmoil with runaway inflation and failing banks.

"Having the agreement alone wasn't enough. The benefits actually started to kick-in after a single party government was formed in 2002."

What happened next was remarkable, he says.

The bilateral trade between Turkey and the EU rose substantially, jumping from $37 billion in 1996 to over $156 billion by 2014.

At first, European and Turkish manufacturers mostly focused on tapping each other's market. Gradually, the multinationals from Germany and other countries started to invest in setting up manufacturing plants in Turkey.

Besides lowering trade tariffs, the CU integrated Turkish companies into the EU, making sure both regions had the same quality of goods and employment regulations.

"The Customs Union is the backbone of the integration with the European Union regarding the economy, the competition policy, [and the] requirement of production standards," says Gonen of Bilgi University.