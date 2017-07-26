ISTANBUL, Turkey— Are you aware there's a seismic shift happening in the global fashion industry? Two worlds that once existed on separate paths are slowly merging. Some of the biggest design houses are now borrowing from what is known as the modest fashion movement, and vice versa. Conservative clothing was once reserved for women who wanted to cover up for religious reasons, but now its style and shapes are subtly inspiring the West. And Istanbul is one of the best cities to explore this bold new world of combination, since it's literally the place where East meets West.

Until ten years ago, most Turkish manufacturers merely reproduced designs made in Europe. Now that's slowly changing. Young creative minds are being supported by organisations like the Turkish Fashion Designers Association, who are directly involved in The Istanbul Moda (Fashion) Academy, teaching around 350 students at a time.

I made a documentary about Turkey's fashion industry earlier this year. During the six months of reporting, I learned a lot. While Turkey's textile, leather and clothing production has been around for centuries, designing has not.

Milan, London, Paris and New York are still the biggest players when it comes to hosting fashion weeks, but Istanbul is quietly creeping onto the map, holding several Mercedes Benz Fashion Weeks over the past decade. While major global designers have yet to squeeze Istanbul into their busy calendars, organisers argue the event is more about giving young Turkish talent a chance to promote their work on the runway.

Another significant aspect that I came across was the link between fashion and politics. When the Turkish Republic was established in 1923, there was a forceful, state-imposed push to create a more secular society. This included laws banning women such as teachers, lawyers and politicians from wearing headscarves in government institutions. But this is changing under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who came to power in 2002. Hijabs were allowed on university campuses in 2011, in the civil service in 2013 and in the military in 2017. So it's no surprise that Turkey – with a population of 80 million – is a huge market when it comes to modest fashion.

But not everyone believes that conservative dressing is always for religious reasons. Canan Cullu is the Creative Director of RUH Collective. It's an online-only brand that produces what it says "killer clothes for women who believe modesty is empowering" and believes that "covering up isn't about quieting down."

The country's modest fashion industry is estimated to be worth anywhere between 300 to 450 million dollars by 2020.

"I guess people have realised that [modest clothing] is a growing market and that consumers are spending a lot of money for this purpose," Cullu tells me in April at her stylish apartment in Istanbul. "It's not that we don't want to be associated with other modest fashion companies, but the word modesty to me is not only about religion."

So instead of using the word modesty, Cullu describes it as "the new cool."

"It's about being more confident and not about what you are wearing. It's about your style, your attitude. It's more about having your own vision and your own language, style-wise. It can also be interpreted in many different ways, for example I could give you a very different explanation about what ‘the new cool' means, compared to someone else," she says.

Cullu definitely imbues ‘the new cool.' She's dressed top-to-toe in black, looking effortlessly chic. Her lightly highlighted hair is perfectly messy, yet tidy enough for camera. Her face has been left natural. As she potters around the kitchen making Turkish chai (tea) to accompany the Turkish breakfast of olives, simit, tomatoes and cucumber, she tells me about the woman she's designing for.

"She's quite minimal and quite pure as a soul. She cares about the environment, and she cares about people, but she's quite fun at the same time. A lot of our clients are creative types like film producers, architects, producers who own their own career and are aged between 25 to 35. Most of them live in the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and Australia."

So why turn to conservative designs now?