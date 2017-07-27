The European Commission offered $245 million (209 million euros) in new emergency aid for Greece on Thursday to help refugees stranded in the country rent homes and pay for basics with a cash card.

About 62,000 refugees and migrants, mainly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis headed to northern Europe, have been stranded in Greece since European countries closed their borders in March last year.

Most live in overcrowded camps on Greece's islands and across the mainland that are marred by dire conditions and violence.

The scheme, announced with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, will provide 22,000 rented homes in cities and towns on mainland Greece and some 2,000 places on the islands.

It will increase the number of refugees living in rented apartments in Greece up to 30,000 by the end of 2017, the Commission said.