The Gaza Strip is an overpopulated piece of land, where Palestinians feel choked by the Israeli occupation. Growing up there as a girl is even harder.

Six years ago, US photographer Monique Jaques was reporting on the war in Gaza. She was moved to see young women facing tremendous hardship as they reached puberty. Jaques followed some of them for two years, as they navigated through Gaza’s overpopulated streets, dealing with the Israeli occupation and defying local parochial attitudes. She documented their lives in various roles: from police officers to doctors to surfers and soccer players.

Her photographic enquiry has taken the form of a book of photos, Gaza Girls: Growing Up in the Gaza Strip, which will be published later this year.

TRT World recently met with Jaques in Istanbul.

Can you explain why growing up as a girl in Gaza is difficult?

Monique Jaques: Gaza is not an easy place. It’s very difficult. But I am trying to talk about something new. Life in Gaza is difficult for everyone but it is harder for women because Gaza is such a small place and everything is very physically close to each other. You live in a house with your family, brothers, and uncles in different floors. Everyone knows what you are doing. They are not nosy but they ask where are you going to hang out because that is the way that the community is when you live close. Now they live in cities but they still have this tradition. So it’s very hard when you want to go and figure out who you are, you want to discover yourself, want to make mistakes, try things and meet new people. But for girls it’s very hard because your family asks about you all the time – ‘are you talking to boys? Oh that’s not good, don’t embarrass your family.’

It’s very hard and you can’t leave, can’t go somewhere else to be a new person and reinvent yourself. So all these things keep you in this situation because of the literal and metaphorical boundaries in Gaza. But despite all of these things, the girls are hardworking. And they push and try to make their dreams come true.

You mean compared to boys, circumstances are different for girls?

MJ: Oh my God yeah, boys can do whatever they want all the time. They go to school, see friends, smoke shisha without any problem. But the girls are very watched and very careful. They have to stay at home, go to school but have to come [home] early. They are allowed to see friends but not later in the night.

In one of your interviews you say many of these girls want to leave Gaza. You think they can afford to leave?

MJ: It’s hard because they are different. I think a lot of girls want to leave and get education abroad in Jordan, in Turkey or anywhere. Not to leave forever, but just to try something different, discover and travel and to see something new. Imagine staying in the same place your whole life!

There are scholarships available for girls, which is really great. But right now it’s not a person who can help, it’s the government. The border in the Egyptian side used to be open and people could leave, but now it’s closed and it’s closed on the Israeli side so they are stuck. It’s hard to get anyone to help.

I have written letters and asked organisations and other people to help them get scholarships. I am only one person, I am a journalist. What I am trying to do through my work is to show everyone the positive side of Gaza, instead of the violence and the humanitarian conflict that the media focuses on.

How did you end up going to Gaza the first time?

MJ: I went to Gaza to cover the 2012 war and I went as a journalist. Once I was there I realised that there is much more that is happening there, in terms of the lives of the girls. So I kind of found that story even though I went there in a traditional way.

What was so convincing for you that you devoted a lot of your time to document the lives of these girls?

MJ: This kind of story takes a lot of time. It is not something that you go and meet people and then leave. No, this is something that takes a very long time. You know it is not easy to get girls to trust you with their secrets and their pictures, especially in Gaza so it took me a long time to put this together. It is not just one story, it is a book of many stories.

I needed a place where I can put all of the work for five years and all of these stories and I just needed a larger format to do so in a different way. I didn't know that I was making a book five years ago but what happened was that I kept going back to Gaza and maybe a year ago I decided these stories should be put into a book.