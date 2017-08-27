Poland has missed an EU deadline to respond to concerns over controversial court reforms by the government, which Brussels fears will erode judicial independence, a Brussels spokesman said Sunday.

On July 26, the European Commission gave Warsaw a month to end what it considers a "systemic threat" to the rule of law and inform the EU executive branch of measures taken to modify the reforms.

"As far as I am aware, we have still not received a response," a commission spokesman said on the condition of anonymity.

The EU executive will meet Monday to consider the issue, he added.

The Polish foreign ministry, for its part, said that "as the deadline falls on a holiday, we consider that it ends on the first working day after that".

The ministry later added that it would send its response on Monday.

Tensions between Warsaw and the EU have been growing over what Brussels sees as a growing threat, not just to democratic standards in Poland but across the 28-nation bloc.

It could eventually lead to a case against Poland before the bloc's highest court, the European Court of Justice, and possibly a fine.

The commission has said the threat to judicial independence comes from the Polish justice minister getting "discretionary power to prolong the mandate of judges who have reached retirement age as well as to dismiss and appoint court presidents."

Other concerns, it said, include "discrimination on the basis of gender" by setting the retirement age at 60 for female judges and at 65 for their male counterparts.