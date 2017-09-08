ISTANBUL, Turkey — By early 1924, the deposed Caliph Abdul Majid had run out of funds. In exile, he fired his servants, lived modestly, and took to painting and composing music to make ends meet.

“Ex-Caliph Needs Money” read the headline of The New York Times story on April 20 of that year. A 100-word news piece that appeared on the page 124, sandwiched between two articles, one on a lawsuit filed by an American actress and the other on construction of a lighthouse somewhere in the Red Sea.

For centuries, the Ottoman sultans carried the title of the caliph, commanding respect among Muslims around the world.

When the Allies went to war with the Ottoman Empire during World War I, the Indian Muslim soldiers serving the British army mutinied and refused to fight the Turks.

But the expulsion of the Ottomans and separation of religion from state by modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kamal Ataturk shocked the prominent Muslim leaders in the Middle East and Asia, who looked up to the caliph as defender of their faith.

From scholars at Cairo’s famous Al Azhar University to mosques in Damascus, there were calls to bring back the caliphate. Istanbul and southeastern Anatolia witnessed uprisings. Loyal clerics refused to accept anyone to replace Abdul Majid as the rightful heir to the caliphate.

But nothing came of the protests, the conferences and the declarations.

In the following years, the dream of the caliphate was overshadowed both by newly-found Turkish secularism and the subsequent rise of Arab nationalism that swept through the Middle East. In South Asia, the post-colonial Muslim majority states such as Pakistan struggled to build their economies.

It was under these circumstances that Hizb-ut-Tahrir, the Liberation Party, emerged in 1953 with a dream of creating a global caliphate, avowing to replace secular or quasi-Islamic governments in Muslim countries, which they believed were run by the "Western puppets."

Eventually, Hizb-ut-Tahrir or Hizb, as it is commonly known, spread over 40 countries, causing discomfort to many Muslim leaders, from Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak and Pakistan’s Pervez Musharraf to Islam Karimov of Uzbekistan.

Hizb doesn’t use violence to further its ideas. They no longer believe in contesting democratic elections either.

Instead, it wants to seize power by instigating uprisings.

As a result, it has been outlawed in many Muslim-majority countries. In the recent past, Indonesia proscribed it in July.

At the same time, Hizb is free to operate in Western countries such as the UK and Australia, where its leaders are allowed to function freely to export its ideology.

“It’s not like Muslim governments are scared of Hizb," Dr Nawab Osman, a researcher at Singapore-based S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), told TRT World.

"I think Hizb has become an easy whipping boy, mainly because it is considered a foreign organisation.”

Its secretive nature — hiding the location of its central leadership, not disclosing its membership, and efforts to infiltrate state institutions such as the military — brings it under more scrutiny, experts say.

Many Islamic movements have propagated a global Muslim rule. But few have been as covert and sophisticated in cultivating support as Hizb. To prefer ideology over mass following is one of the basic tenets of the movement.

Ideology first

“We want to discard these rulers to the dustbin of history,” retorted Imran Waheed, a Hizb spokesman, in an interview in 2007 with the BBC's HardTalk.

Waheed said the leaders of Libya, Egypt and Pakistan were “Western stooges,” who have cracked down on Hizb, and that they don’t deserve to rule.

The programme’s host, Tim Sebastian, asked him whether Hizb’s refusal to contest elections came out of its fear of losing it. “In democracy, and in Western capitalism, man is who decides what is right and wrong,” Waheed responded.

“In Islam we believe our creator Allah has decided what is right and wrong.”

This kind of rhetoric is central to Hizb's ideas and is shaped by the doctrines of Sheikh Taqiuddin al Nabhani, its founder.

Taqiuddin was born in 1909 in the Haifa district of Palestine, where the Israeli occupation deeply affected him in later years.

Raised in a religious household of Islamic scholars, he was particularly close to his maternal grandfather Yusuf al Nabhani, who served as a judge in several Ottoman courts, writes Reza Pankhurs t, author of the book 'Hizb-ut-Tahrir: The Untold Story of the Liberation Party.'

Pankhurst told TRT World that contrary to common belief, al Nabhani was never part of the Muslim Brotherhood, the other pan-Islamic political group.

Hizb made Jordan its base but, unlike the Muslim Brotherhood, it didn’t accept the Jordanian monarchy — an audacious stance that would force its leaders, including Taqiuddin, into exile.

Hizb, Pankhurst said, wasn’t always so secretive.

“The group has consistently tried to operate openly — it notified the Jordanian government in 1952 and announced its formation openly in 1953. It did the same in Lebanon in 1950 and Iraq in 1960.”

It also ran in elections twice in Jordan and Lebanon. But only once was a Hizb representative able to get elected to the Jordanian parliament - until he was expelled in 1959.

“At the turn of 1959-60, these countries began to ban the group, arrest and in some cases torture its members. This naturally meant the group had to operate more secretively since then,” says Pankhurst.

Its influence, however, waned after the crackdown, and people began to see its ideology as irrelevant.

In the Middle East, the attitude toward religion and nationality was changing, Pankhurst wrote in his other book, 'The Inevitable Caliphate.'

The feeling of Arab nationalism was running strong and the anti-imperial struggle was perceived to be more important than fighting for a pan-Islamic statehood.

For instance, Hizb faced criticism for accusing former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser of being an American agent, distributing leaflets to that effect. In the 1960s, Nasser was a hero to the people of Lebanon and Iraq; both the countries were going through postcolonial political transitions.

“As a result of this unpopular stance, the Hizb failed to gain any supporters for years while simultaneously it lost 75 percent of its own membership,” wrote Pankhurst.

But Taqiuddin insisted on holding on to the group’s fundamental ideas, even if that meant losing support.

“If the masses and the ideology come into conflict, it is imperative for the Hizb members to adhere to the ideology alone,” Taqiuddin said , "even though the Hizb members would be subjected to the Ummah’s resentment, for this negative feeling would be temporary.”

Taqiuddin passed away in 1977. With him gone, the struggle for a global caliphate receded further — at least for a while.

Caught in the war on terror

“If ever there is a caliph, it’s going to be me,” a young Pakistani journalist said this in jest to Hizb members who had been trying to woo him for weeks. But they weren’t offended. Instead, they laughed off the whole incident.

The Hizb is soft in its approach. Its members don’t necessarily wear skullcaps or sport long beards or have pants folded above their ankles, a common practice among observant Muslims.

“We noticed Hizb in Pakistan after 9/11, probably in 2002,” says Amir Zia, the editor-in-chief of the Karachi-based Bol Media Group. “The backbone of the Hizb was comprised of children of the expatriates. They were qualified bankers, engineers.”

A particular focus on educated elite is key to Hizb’s philosophy.

“We don't believe in a mass following. If only a handful of doctors, lawyers, professors, journalists and army officers stand with us, we can bring down any regime,” a Hizb member told TRT World.