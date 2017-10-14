WORLD
Two car bombs kill at least 22 in Somalia's capital
At least 20 people were killed and several others wounded in the first explosion in K5 Junction area in Mogadishu. The second blast in the city's Madina district killed two more.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although the al-Qaeda linked al Shabaab group has carried out regular attacks. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

Two car bombs in separate parts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed at least 22 people on Saturday and injured several others, police said.

The first explosion - in the city's K5 Junction area which is lined with government offices, hotels, and restaurants - destroyed several buildings and set dozens of vehicles on fire.

"We know that at least 20 civilians are dead while dozens of others are wounded," said Abdullahi Nur, a police officer who was in the area.

"The death toll will surely rise. We are still busy transporting casualties," he said, adding that there were bodies under the rubble.

About two hours later, a second blast took place in the city's Madina district.

"It was a car bomb. Two civilians were killed, " Siyad Farah, a police major, said adding that a suspect had been caught on suspicion of planting explosives.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group has carried out regular attacks.

The group is waging an insurgency to topple the weak UN-backed government and its African Union allies.

They frequently launch gun, grenade and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and other regions controlled by the federal government, though in recent years the militants have lost most territory under their control to African Union peacekeepers and government troops.

SOURCE:Reuters
