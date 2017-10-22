US-backed militias said they captured Syria's largest oil field on Sunday, pressing their assault against Daesh in the east of the country.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they took the Al Omar field on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river in the early hours.

"Our forces managed to liberate the fields without notable damages," said Lilwa al-Abdallah, spokeswoman for the offensive in Deir Ezzor province.

Daesh militants were holed up in buildings in a nearby district, where the SDF was trying to hunt them down, she said.

With US-led jets and special forces, the SDF has been battling in Deir Ezzor bordering Iraq.

The SDF, which is largely composed of YPG militants, has focused on territory east of the river, which bisects the oil-rich province.

Despite the YPG’s links with the PKK, which is on the US terror list, the US considers the YPG to be a key ally in the battle against Daesh in Syria.

The Syrian regime forces, with Russian air power and Iran-backed militias, has been waging its own separate offensive against Daesh, mostly to the west of the river.

The US-led coalition and the Russian military have been holding deconfliction meetings - to prevent clashes between planes and troops - though the two offensives have sometimes come into conflict.