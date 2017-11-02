The last person to receive a sign of life of Santiago Maldonado was his friend, Ariel Garzi. Back on August 1, Maldonado, a 28-year-old tattoo artist from Buenos Aires who’d been living in the Patagonian town of El Bolson for the past few months, trekked down to the outskirts of the town of Cushamen. He was going to join a handful of protesters from a local Mapuche indigenous community who had erected a roadblock not far from a parcel of land they’d occupied since 2015.

They lay claim to the territory – their ancestral land – which today is legally owned by the Benetton family, the clothing mogul behind the United Colors of Benetton. Maldonado, sympathetic to the Mapuche cause, stood with them when police operatives thundered down the thoroughfare to dislodge the protest.

“I was told that the police had taken someone, but at the time I didn’t know it was Santiago,” Garzi told me. “I found out it was him the following day, on August 2, at 3:23 pm, when I was sent his picture on WhatsApp. When I called his number, someone answered and kept me on the line for 22 seconds. No one talked to me on the other end and you could hear an empty room, with echoes and loud footsteps that sounded like boots.”

Garzi said he is “100 percent sure” police are responsible for his friend’s disappearance. "Everyone here knows that [they are behind it],” he said.

The thousands of Argentinians who took to the streets throughout the country over the last three months – notably on September 1, the largest of the rallies – carrying images of Maldonado and demanding the government provide answers over his disappearance clearly hold similar views.

Maldonado was not seen or heard of again until October 17, when his body was found floating in a nearby river. A preliminary autopsy determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation by drowning and failed to find additional injuries, though a number of experts didn’t rule out the possibility that further tests and examinations could reveal previously unseen injuries. Maldonado’s parents, civil society groups and huge swaths of Argentinians still believe the most likely scenario is that police, deploying excessive force, killed Maldonado then tossed his body into the river to hide the evidence. The Argentinian government’s refusal to investigate security forces over the killing, a botched investigation into the case and misleading media coverage further point to possible foul play.

Maldonado’s death and disappearance have rocked Argentina for the past three months and revived the spectre of the country’s last military dictatorship (1976-1983), during which some 30,000 people were kidnapped, murdered and “disappeared” by armed forces. But Maldonado’s case is not just a throwback. It’s only the most recent and most widely discussed case; part of a much larger and under-reported trend of unchecked police brutality in Argentina.

Police violence against indigenous communities

You hear El Bolson before you see it. The sound of drum circles alerts you to its throngs of dreadlocked artisans, most of whom have come to the small Patagonian town looking for more tranquil pastures, away from their native Buenos Aires or Neuquen, where they chafed against a political order that they deemed to be alien and oppressive.

The town’s anti-system roots go back to Argentina’s dictatorship, when Argentinians fled the state terror most present in cities. Today, the town’s artisans peddle their crafts at the weekly fair, luring long-haired Australian backpackers away from their bottles of Pilsner to their wooden carvings, glass-blown jewellery and homemade jams, occasionally handing out leaflets inviting them to the next consciousness-raising session or celebration of the Inca fertility goddess Pachamama.

Maldonado was, briefly, one of them. The 28-year-old had been backpacking throughout the continent and stopped over in El Bolsón, where he found kindred spirits like Garzi, a 26-year-old artisan. The two became friends at the local fair, where Garzi sold wooden arrows for children’s crossbows. They’d meet up after fair hours to grab a beer, discuss their political views and sympathy for the local Mapuche indigenous community, embroiled in its lands rights claim.

“He’s a strong supporter of the Mapuches and thought their struggle was right,” Garzi said of Maldonado. “He’s got a big heart.”

Garzi and many other residents of El Bolson also advocated in support of the Mapuches and also had run-ins with the police. “On various occasions, the police have stopped me in the street, they’ve hit me, asking me for information about the community,” he said. “The worst time was one week before Santiago disappeared, three police officers pulled me into a truck and started to beat me, and a cop pulled out a .38 revolver and pointed it at my head. Police persecution against people who support the cause is strong.”

Before the August 1 police intervention in which Maldonado disappeared, there were many others. Garzi recalls one particularly brutal incident on January 11.

“There ended up being 250 police along with a special state task force, horses and trucks. Let’s say the repression was intense,” he said.

Amnesty International Argentina director Mariela Belski explained that the rights of indigenous peoples in Argentina – already historically under siege ever since Argentina’s 1870s “Conquest of the Desert,” when Argentinian troops seized control of Patagonia, killing thousands of indigenous inhabitants and displacing thousands more – have been newly infringed in the last 20 years. Large corporations, in particular, are making further incursions onto the remaining lands still communities inhabit.