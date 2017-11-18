Pakistan's government on Saturday postponed by 24 hours an action by security forces against protesters who have been blocking a route into the capital for nearly 10 days.

According to local media outletDawn.com, the orders to allow the protesters more time to disperse came from Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal shortly after security personnel reached the blocked road in Faizabad area.

The orders to delay the operation followed a dialogue between authorities and protesters, it said.

The government has decided to hold another round of talks with leaders of the protesters later today, Dawn.com added.

Hundreds of supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party have been demanding the minister of law be sacked for what they say is blasphemy.

"Final warning"

On Friday, government authorities issued a final warning for protesters to disperse.

"You all are being given a last warning," the Islamabad deputy commissioner said in the order.

A court had already ordered the party to end the protest, the order added.