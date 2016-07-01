Women around the world are stepping into the political realm more than ever and the gender gap between male and female candidates is closing. However, the process has been slow, studies conducted by international organisations indicate.

The world average of female representation in national parliaments currently stands at 22.7 percent, according to databased on reports of national assemblies around the globe that was gathered by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Ten years ago, the global political participation rate of women stood at 16 percent, the same organisation's research said. Five years prior to that, the representation-level of women was less than half of its current size.

IPU chief Anders Johnsson told the BBC in 2006 that women were "dramatically underrepresented" in the world of politics.

Interestingly, Rwanda, an African country with a past of violent conflict and genocide, boasts of a rare majority of female legislators at its parliament. The country's lower house has 51 women members out of a total of 80, occupying top place in female representation in the world with 64 percent.

Bolivia, a Latin American country, comes second with 53 percent, and socialist Caribbean island-state Cuba is positioned third with 49 percent.

Senegal, South Africa, Seychelles, Ecuador, Mexico,Sweden and Finland are also placed in the top 10.

Contradictorily, female politicians fare worst in the oil-rich Gulf countries of Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, where there is not a single woman in parliament.

Women also have no political representation in Haiti, Micronesia, Palau, Tonga, Vanuatu and Yemen.

But two countries, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan, made some progress on women in politics.

In 2006, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan had no women MPs in their parliaments. However, ten years later, the representation rate of women in both countries increased by nearly 20 percent.

Now the Saudi kingdom is doing evenbetter than the United States, the IPU's recently updated list shows. The kingdom stands at 94th, while the US is in 97th position.

That does not, however, mean that Saudi women have more political power than their American counterparts.

So why is there such a difference in female representation in both countries?

National quotas

The simple answer is that quotas which are enacted and enforced by states aim to increase female representation in national parliaments by promoting women as candidates and deputies.

In Saudi Arabia, the late King Abdullah issued a decree in 2013 which amended the kingdom's constitution, allowing women to be MPs in the country's legislative body, the Shura Council.

The decree introduced a 20 percent quota for women in the Saudi assembly where all members are appointed by the King himself. Therefore, Saudi Arabia suddenly found itself with more female representatives in its lower house than the US, where there are no existing quotas for women.

Gender quotas were first introduced by several Western political parties through the establishment of rules in their respective charters since the late 1970s.

Quota projections eventually became "an increasing practice in legislatures for the state, or the parties themselves, to utilize formal or informal quota mechanisms to promote women as candidates and MPs" says American political scientist and an expert in the field Andrew Reynolds in one of his articles on the topic.

Indeed, that also explains why Rwanda is the number one country in terms of female representation. The country went through a terrible phase of violence in the 1990s and needed a post-conflict reconstruction for which the UN Security Council called Rwandan women to come forward. As a result, the new Rwandan constitution introduced a mandatory 30 percent quota for female representation in the country's legislative body.