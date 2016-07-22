By Merve Sebnem Oruc

For a while, the world has been witnessing a new type of warfare, which is also a new type of terrorism that includes indiscriminate violence against civilians. Terrorism targets the social and political structures of countries as well as destabilizing their economies.

Terror organizations like the outlawed PKK and DAESH are playing leading roles in 21st Century guerilla warfare throughout the Middle East, taking advatange of the chaos the region is suffering from. The number of people who believe that terror organizations have been used to change the balance in the region and control their countries is increasing every day. This new warfare inflicts fear and terror while it feeds and breeds terrorists as its soldiers in these areas.

For this reason, it is of utmost importance that we discuss the nature of the failed coup attempt in Turkey whilst it has also been fighting against the PKK and DAESH for more than a year.

This is because what really happened that night is crucial for the future of Turkey and the region since the characteristics of the failed coup attempt was quite different from other coup attempts we witnessed in the world, and for that matter, throughout history.

The dreadful night of terror

The night of July 15, 2016 was horrific for the Turkish people. The generally calm cities of Turkey, particularly Istanbul, its biggest city, and Ankara its capital, were plunged into chaos.

Around 10 pm unconfirmed reports started to emerge that some soldiers seized weapons from police in front of the Beylerbeyi palace on the Asian side of Istanbul, and the Bosphorus Bridge had been blocked by soldiers.

They were followed by other reports claiming that Turkish airspace was closed to traffic yet F-16 fighter jets were flying low over Ankara. It was hard to determine whether this was a massive terror attack or a coup attempt. It was worse; it was both.

Turkish society has long suspected that Gulenists inside the Turkish army had been preparing to stage a coup. The Gulenists previously tried to overthrow the democratically elected government of Turkey in December 2013, and their public declarations revealed that something worse was on the horizon.

The Turkish state has been fighting a running battle against the Gulenists for around three years, however, the Gulenist threat has been overshadowed in the media since last year's terror attacks which are alleged to have been been carried out by the outlawed PKK and DAESH.

While Turkey has had to increase security measures lately due to major terror threats from three different terrorist networks, the Gulenists have been leading smear campaigns against Turkey accusing President Erdoğan of being an authoritarian leader.

What the Gulenists tried to do in the attempted coup was to turn the terror attacks targeting Turkey, into an opportunity. A small Gulenist junta group started the plot by spreading a false terror alarm inside the army. They were going to take control of the government and the state by benefiting from the panic created by the alarm.

It was a thorough plan, which would have succeeded in a short period of time if the Turkish people had not been quick to intervene. Some of the targets they attempted to seize were TV channels, including the state-owned TRT, aiming to control public perception through the network.

TRTWorld, the English language channel of the TRT network was their top priority, as they wanted to make the world believe that the coup was about to succeed.

Who were the persons behind the coup attempt?

The Turkish army's Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar was taken hostage, and the official website of the Turkish army was sabotaged. They announced a pirate statement both on TRT and the website in question. Introducing themselves as the ‘Turkish Armed Forces', they said the Turkish Armed Forces had completely taken over the administration of the country.

Unsurprisingly, the whole world was ready to take the bait, as the global community were not familiar with the facts surrounding Fethullah Gulen and his network, and that the Gulenist terror organization is one of the primary threats targeting the Turkish state and its people.

The world has known Gulen as an enigmatic Turkish Muslim scholar who has stated in his books that he believes in interfaith dialogue and democracy. His network's public profile has been defined primarily by a global network of schools, universities, dialogue centers and charity organizations. Yet, little is known about the inner workings of their educational structure, which raises the question of how exactly this movement became one of the most powerful Islamic organizations in the world. This question was answered in 2013.

Apparently, the Gulenists managed to build a parallel state within the Turkish state apparatus. Gulen's followers were often clean-shaven and English-speaking individuals educated in the West, which allowed them to enter the judiciary and police without attracting the attention of the secularist establishment during the 1990s and 2000s.

Despite their image of breaking stereotypes of Muslims, it was revealed in 2013 that they set up a huge network within the state, lead by outsiders like "judiciary imams" or "police imams," who are members of a big chain within a hierarchy of imams loyal only to their leader, Fethullah Gulen.

As a matter of fact, the movement and its leader, who likes to talk to Western media and reiterate his commitment to democracy again and again, were defining themselves quite differently in Turkey until then. Their discourse on Turkish and English media was as different as black and white for a long time with regards to matters of religion, democracy and freedoms.