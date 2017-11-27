Indonesian authorities ordered a mass evacuation of people on Monday from an expanded danger zone around an erupting volcano on Bali that has closed the island's international airport, stranding tens of thousands of travellers.

Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark gray ash about 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) into the atmosphere since the weekend.

A video released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency showed a mudflow of volcanic debris and water known as a lahar moving down the volcano's slopes.

The agency raised the volcano's alert to the highest level early on Monday and expanded the danger zone to 10 km (6 miles) in places from the previous 7.5 km. It said in a statement that a larger eruption is possible.

TRT World's Liz Maddock has the story.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference in Jakarta that the extension of the danger zone affects 22 villages and about 90,000 to 100,000 people.

He said about 40,000 people have evacuated, but others have not left because they feel safe or don't want to abandon their livestock.

"Authorities will comb the area to persuade them," he said. "If needed, we will forcibly evacuate them."

About 25,000 people were already living in evacuation centres after an increase in tremors from the mountain in September sparked an evacuation.

Bali's airport was closed early on Monday after ash reached its airspace.

Flight information boards showed rows of cancellations as tourists arrived at the busy airport expecting to catch flights home.

TRT World spoke to volcanologist Janine Krippner.

Hundreds of flights cancelled