Villagers on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali said on Friday that they refuse to evacuate a 10-kilometres (six-mile) danger zone around an erupting volcano, staying put to protect homes and livestock.

Authorities are urging people living up to 10 km (6 miles) from the summit to move to emergency centres, but tens of thousands don't want to leave their homes and livestock unattended.

Cattle farmer Nengah, who goes with one name like many Indonesians, joined a handful of others cutting grass to feed his livestock near Mount Agung, where a major eruption could happen imminently.

Leaving his cattle is not a choice, Nengah said, as they are the family's only source of income.