Macedonia's ex-prime minister Nikola Gruevski, whose powerful decade-long reign ended last year because of a corruption scandal, has quit his position as head of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party.

The 47-year-old leader presented his "irrevocable resignation" on Sunday evening, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement on Monday.

"Gruevski said that ... his resignation was a moral act, as it is natural that the person in whom everyone had confidence should take the responsibility for the (electoral) defeat," the statement said.

Gruevski's resignation comes two weeks ahead of a party congress.

Under investigation