Just how much has America changed since Donald Trump's election? Eminem, knee-deep in controversy a generation ago for misogyny and homophobia, is back as a self-styled moral conscience.

The top-selling rapper in history rips into Trump on "Revival," his first studio album in four years, in which Eminem openly muses on whether he can stay relevant as his career enters its third decade.

"Revival," which came out Friday, returns to Eminem's musical tropes as he recrafts pop tunes into quick-tongued raps and taps some of the biggest names in music as collaborators, including Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and P!nk.

But the 45-year-old also shows a new side, a politically sensitive Eminem, woke and alarmed at the direction of the United States a year into Trump's presidency.

"Someone get this Aryan a sheet / Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached," Eminem raps on "Like Home," juxtaposing the imagery of death and the racist Ku Klux Klan.

"He's trying to divide us," Eminem warns, taking the language of a street activist, while vowing, "He'll only unite us."

Eminem, who has faced criticism throughout his career for employing a homophobic slur, although he insists it is just a narrative device, also attacks Trump for seeking to ban transgender people from the military.

Familiar beats

"Revival" opens on a fresh note for Eminem, "Walk on Water," the album's first single, a piano ballad about self-doubt that features a Gospel-tinged chorus by Beyonce.

But the 19-track album quickly returns to more familiar territory. "Believe" and "Chloraseptic," which is assisted by the up-and-coming New York rapper Phresher, are backed by minimal, ominous beats with nods to horrorcore.

"Remind Me" refashions the singalong chorus of "I Love Rock and Roll," the boisterous classic by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, while "In Your Head" builds off a riff in The Cranberries' "Zombie."