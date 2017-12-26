Warplanes and helicopters targeted rebel-held areas of southern Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday, British-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), reported.

One of several villages hit was Tamanaa, SOHR said. Videos uploaded to social media are purported to show several air strikes hitting the village, causing explosions and large clouds of smoke.

The videos were uploaded to a Qasioun News Agency feed on a social media website, with captions below saying the air strikes were carried out by the Russian warplanes.

SOHR said no casualties had been reported, but civil defence group, known as the White Helmets, reported at least nine people had been killed as a result of Tuesday's raids both in southern Idlib and the northern part of neighbouring city of Hama.

The air strikes came as Syrian regime forces clashed with rebels, including Hayat Tahrir al Sham – the formerly known as Al Nusra Front – in the same area, the SOHR said.

The clashes, in the Tal al Aghar area, came as regime forces tried to advance, SOHR added.

Idlib notably falls within a network of four de-escalation zones endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran in which acts of aggression are expressly forbidden.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

The air strikes have made many Syrians doubt whether peace talks in Astana and in Geneva will achieve anything.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai visits the city and spoke the residents.