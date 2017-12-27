Gokcen Kaynatan has curly white hair past his shoulders, and a work space in an apartment in Kadikoy, Istanbul’s cultural hub on the Asian side. As he beckons TRT World to the fifth-floor walk-up he says, “Closer to God,” and laughs, probably remembering all past visitors panting as they climbed stairs and paused to catch their breath. He is in good spirits and looks younger than his age.

The cramped apartment is full of instruments collected over a lifetime, as well as photographs of past performances, newspaper clippings, machine parts and furniture. In what appears to be a living room — if there were fewer objects covering the couches and a desk — a petite blonde lady smiles and introduces herself as a family friend. Her name is Selma Ustundag.

Ustundag talks about Gokcen Kaynatan, whom she reverentially calls ustad (maestro), while the maestro himself disappears into the back of the one-bedroom apartment converted into a music studio.

At 78, Kaynatan has just put out a new album on the UK’s Finders Keepers Records, a label dedicated to digging up “new and interesting music,” as co-founder Doug Shipton describes it later. Kaynatan’s self-titled album contains tracks recorded between 1952 and 1978. The tracks have not been readily available in Turkey or elsewhere, being out of print for years and fetching a pretty penny on discogs, the marketplace for vinyl aficionados, and eBay, the auction site. The new album, released on December 1, seeks to reach out to a wider audience.

“In the 1950s and 1960s, there was Beatlemania, and the Ventures were also very popular,” Selma Ustundag says. “Gokcen Kaynatan was the pioneer who brought this music to Turkey.”

While Gokcen Kaynatan has played and recorded cover versions of rock and roll bands, she says he has also tinkered with electronic instruments. Kaynatan's drive to explore other genres helped him compose new age music way before the “new age” genre became popular in the early 1980s.

In his studio, Gokcen Kaynatan plays a track called Lost Island. It sounds remarkably like something out of French duo Air’s Moon Safari album, except Kaynatan composed it sometime between 1952 and 1953. “I had no tools; no nothing,” he says. “No effects, all handmade music. It sounds like it was composed 30-35 years later, but I did it by hand, decades ago.”

“People who listen to the music (he composed in the 1970s) ask in wonder how he was able to do it. It’s hard to explain,” Selma Ustundag says in the living room, out of his hearing range. You can hear the admiration in her voice as she compares him to geniuses of the past.

“Just like you can’t explain Einstein’s theories, or Leonardo da Vinci’s works... It’s something special in the brain. I don’t know if it’s reincarnation, or some special gift, but it’s inexplicable,” she smiles, with bright eyes.

According to Ustundag, Kaynatan slipped into relative obscurity because of his decision to focus on his career as an interior architect—restoring and renovating buildings in Istanbul’s cosmopolitan Beyoglu district.

Doug Shipton, co-founder of Finders Keepers Records, blames the record industry for alienating a talent like Kaynatan.