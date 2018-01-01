January 1, 2018
Hordes of revellers came out on the streets, braving bitter cold and undeterred by the unprecedented security operations to bid farewell to 2017 and welcome 2018. Here are the highlights of the night from around the globe.
1. Beijing, China
2. New York, USA
3. Dubai, UAE
4. London, United Kingdom
5. Istanbul, Turkey
6. Seoul, South Korea
7. Baghdad, Iraq
Recommended
8. Moscow, Russia
9. Beirut, Lebanon
10. Sydney, Australia
11. Mumbai, India
12. Athens, Greece
13. Berlin, Germany
14. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies