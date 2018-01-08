The author of an explosive new book that questions President Donald Trump's fitness for office on Monday contradicted Steve Bannon's explanation of comments that had angered his former boss. The book publisher said any effort by Trump to suppress the book would be "flagrantly unconstitutional."

Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, took issue with a Bannon mea culpa issued Sunday, in which Trump's former chief strategist sought to make amends for his comments.

In the book, Bannon describes a meeting between Donald Trump Jr, senior campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic." The reference angered the president, who last week lashed out at Bannon, saying he "lost his mind."

Bannon sought to make amends on Sunday, saying in a statement his description wasn't aimed at Trump's son but at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

But Wolff told MSNBC's Morning Joe: "It was not directed at Manafort, it was directed directly at Donald Jr."

In his statement on Sunday, Bannon praised Trump Jr as "both a patriot and a good man."

Meanwhile, the publisher of Fire and Fury said any efforts to suppress the book are "flagrantly unconstitutional."

In a letter to company employees on Monday, Macmillan CEO John Sargent wrote "no American court" would go along with President Trump should he sue to have Fire and Fury withdrawn.

Macmillan is the parent organization of Henry Holt and Company, which released the book. A Trump lawyer last week sent a cease and letter to the publisher, demanding it be withheld. Holt responded by moving up the release date from January 9 to last Friday.