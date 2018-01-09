French President Emmanuel Macron toured Beijing's sprawling Forbidden City on Tuesday before a day of business deals and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the two rising global leaders seek closer ties.

Macron, who has positioned himself as the leading voice of the European Union, came to Beijing to discuss an ambitious agenda with Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader in decades.

The two presidents are expected to oversee the signing of some 50 agreements, including in the strategically key sectors of nuclear energy and aerospace.

Ahead of the ceremony, Chinese online retailer JD.com announced plans to sell French goods worth $2.3 billions (2 billion euros) to Chinese consumers over the next two years – including high-end wine and cognac – and spend $119 billion (100 million euros) on French industrial products.

In a keynote speech on Monday, Macron urged the EU to participate in Xi's cherished $1 trillion Silk Road trade infrastructure project despite misgivings, though he warned that the initiative should not create a "new hegemony."

Macron and Xi held a private meeting on Monday night and were due to hold more talks on Tuesday.

The French leader told reporters he discussed the Silk Road initiative with Xi "at length."

"We will see how things are done," Macron said as he attended a forum on Artificial Intelligence in Beijing on Tuesday.