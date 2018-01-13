WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar says UAE fighter jet violated its airspace for a second time
The military jet was travelling from the UAE to Bahrain on January 3 when it flew over Qatar's special economic zone "without prior authorisation," the Qatari foreign ministry says.
Qatar says UAE fighter jet violated its airspace for a second time
Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani listens to a reporter's question during a press conference. / AP Archive
January 13, 2018

Qatar said on Saturday that a second United Arab Emirates military jet had violated its airspace, prompting a new complaint to the United Nations.

The plane was travelling from the UAE to Bahrain on January 3 when it flew over Qatar's special economic zone "without prior authorisation," the foreign ministry said.

On Friday, Doha said it had lodged a protest at the United Nations about a UAE fighter jet violating its airspace on December 21.

In its new complaint, Qatar said the "repetition of this terrible incident" was evidence of the UAE violating international law.

Recommended

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Friday denied the accusation relating to the first incident and said Abu Dhabi would send an official response.

Tensions have escalated in the Gulf since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar in June, accusing Doha of supporting terrorists and being too close to Riyadh's arch-rival, Iran.

They have banned all flights to and from Doha and cut off most trade links.

Qatar denies the allegations, arguing the bloc aims to incite regime change in Doha.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time