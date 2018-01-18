Imran Khan is back in drawing-room conversations in Pakistan again. He has started to sound like a broken record, which reminds me of the summer of 2012, when my father and I watched him on TV addressing a massive gathering of his supporters in Lahore.

I remember my father casting doubt on Khan’s political standing, even though some of the country’s major newspapers and TV channels bought Khan's portrayal of himself as a leader who wanted to make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

A former first-class cricketer, who played for the Pakistani cricket team until 1992, he was the team captain when it won a World Cup victory the same year, 65-year-old Khan has been a national phenomenon for most of his youth. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the Oxford graduate was not only a tabloid celebrity but also a symbol of optimism for a country embroiled in several military coups and political assassinations.

A decade and a half later, he again presented himself as an indispensable public figure, addressing massive political rallies prior to national elections in 2013.

I saw my cohorts in their twenties showing fervent support for him. Even my own cousins believed in Khan’s political rhetoric.

Though Khan didn't come anywhere close to winning the elections, his party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) received the second-largest share of votes, trailing behind the country’s established Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which become the ruling party.

Out of 345 parliamentary seats, Khan won 28, and formed a provincial government in the economically troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Six years later, the country is now preparing for another parliamentary election in July this year. Compared to previous elections, the public's frustration with long-standing political parties, including the ruling PML-N and the main opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP), has reached a tipping point.

In a recent interview with TRT World's documentary series Crossing the Line, Khan said a "soft revolution is taking place in Pakistan."

"The two old traditional parties have crashed, crashed in the sense that they have been in power for so long, taking turns and have not delivered," Khan said.

Chance to strike hard

For the first time, Khan is in a position to strike a decisive blow against the ruling elite. But there is also a possibility of him falling behind in the electoral race. His party’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thought to be a testing ground for Khan’s governing abilities, is disputed by PTI's rivals and supporters. He has also been criticised for advocating dialogue with the Taliban, a stance that earned him the nickname of "Taliban Khan."

“So-called ‘liberals’ treat the Taliban as if there were only one way to deal with them – through the military,” he told the media in 2013.

Two months ago, in November 2017, TRT World conducted some interviews in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akhora Khattak town with the help of a local activist. The activist spoke to Muhammad Zubair, who managed a potato chips kiosk in the town.

For Zubair, the PTI administration hasn’t done much to develop the region’s infrastructure. “None of the political parties or leaders provided us with basic needs, and that includes Imran Khan’s PTI,” he said.

Though PTI came into power in the region promising jobs, to improve the economy and clean corruption up, Imran Khan has been fielding criticism over corruption allegations among the PTI members in the local assembly.

Although there have been visible reforms in education and healthcare, the PTI government’s policies still fall short of its electoral promises.

“Taliban has destroyed nearly 500 schools in the KP province, did Imran Khan even build half of them?” said Dr Jafar Ahmed, a professor of politics at the University of Karachi.

Ahmed struggled to understand whether Khan had a plan to develop the region. “For a leader in opposition standing and competing for Prime Ministry, what are his agrarian, economic and educational reformation policies? Will he deal with the issue of unemployment and education?” said Ahmed.

Ahmed argued that Khan’s populist brand of politics, which aimed to defeat corruption and crony capitalism was likely to face a dead end in the near future. “There is a failure to establish a proper democratic process, since the historical weaknesses – political parties embracing electable candidates – have been manifested in Pakistani political culture.”

The candidates most likely to be elected are driven by the politics of patronage, and use money, muscle and tribal affiliations to win the elections. Most of them are facing allegations of corruption, mismanagement of public funds and nepotism themselves.

Besides the civilian government's failings, the country's army has had a strong role in stunting the growth of both public and political institutions.

Military takeovers