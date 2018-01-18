Ukraine's parliament on Thursday passed a bill to reintegrate the country's eastern territories that are currently controlled by Russia-backed separatists, even supporting taking them back by military force if necessary.

The bill describes the areas in the Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as "temporarily occupied" by "aggressor country" Russia.

President Petro Poroshenko welcomed the new bill, saying it would help restore control of the east by "political and diplomatic means."

Russian lawmakers warned, however, that the deal effectively kills the Minsk peace agreement that aimed to end the conflict.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted weeks after Russia's annexation of Crimea and has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014. The 2015 Minsk peace deal helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but clashes have continued and attempts at a political settlement have stalled.

No reference to 2015 deal

The bill, passed after raucous debate, contains no reference to the 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany that obliged Ukraine to pass legislation offering a broad autonomy to the separatist regions and a sweeping amnesty to the rebels. Most Ukrainian political parties rejected that idea.

"We can't make diplomatic and political agreements that are prone to change part of Ukraine's legislation," Ivan Vinnyk, a member of Poroshenko's faction in parliament, said while explaining why the Minsk deal wasn't mentioned.