WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine passes bill to get occupied regions back from Russia
The bill describes the areas in the Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as "temporarily occupied" by "aggressor country" Russia.
Ukraine passes bill to get occupied regions back from Russia
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region. / Reuters
January 18, 2018

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday passed a bill to reintegrate the country's eastern territories that are currently controlled by Russia-backed separatists, even supporting taking them back by military force if necessary.

The bill describes the areas in the Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as "temporarily occupied" by "aggressor country" Russia. 

President Petro Poroshenko welcomed the new bill, saying it would help restore control of the east by "political and diplomatic means."

Russian lawmakers warned, however, that the deal effectively kills the Minsk peace agreement that aimed to end the conflict.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted weeks after Russia's annexation of Crimea and has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014. The 2015 Minsk peace deal helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but clashes have continued and attempts at a political settlement have stalled.

No reference to 2015 deal

The bill, passed after raucous debate, contains no reference to the 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany that obliged Ukraine to pass legislation offering a broad autonomy to the separatist regions and a sweeping amnesty to the rebels. Most Ukrainian political parties rejected that idea.

"We can't make diplomatic and political agreements that are prone to change part of Ukraine's legislation," Ivan Vinnyk, a member of Poroshenko's faction in parliament, said while explaining why the Minsk deal wasn't mentioned.

Recommended

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament's upper house, said the new bill effectively spikes the Minsk peace pact, the implementation of which the US and the European Union have said was a condition for lifting sanctions against Russia.

"Kiev has gone from sabotaging the Minsk agreements to burying them," he said.

The bill backs a ban on trade and a transport blockade of the east that Ukraine introduced last year. Of all the documents issued by separatist authorities, Ukraine would only recognise birth and death certificates.

Bill criticised

Alexander Zakharchenko, the chief rebel leader in the Donetsk region, criticised the new bill as a flagrant violation of the Minsk agreement signed by Ukraine and the rebels, saying it would encourage hawkish elements in Ukraine and fuel hostilities.

Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta research center, an independent Kiev-based think tank, said the main purpose of the bill is to defend Ukraine's interests in international courts.

Alexei Pushkov, a senior member of the upper house of Russian parliament, noted Ukraine's reluctance to sever diplomatic relations with Russia despite calling it an aggressor.

"It's a paradox to have diplomatic ties with aggressor," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
SDF carries out deadly terror attacks in Syria's Aleppo despite ceasefire
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
Bangladesh takes a leaf from recent Pakistan-India clash, to buy Chinese fighter jets
'Master of the apocalypse': Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Army officer, seven terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan clash: military
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire deal as death toll rises to 67,200
Putin hails Russia-Tajikistan ties as ‘reliable' alliance during Dushanbe visit
RSF paramilitaries attack Sudan mosque, killing civilians seeking refuge
Hamas will hand over 'ALL' Israeli captives on October 13: Trump
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
Australia and India sign defence pact to reinforce Indo-Pacific cooperation
Afghanistan's top diplomat visits India for the first time amid South Asia’s power balance
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US